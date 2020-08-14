Cinemark to start reopening Louisville theaters Aug. 14

Cinemark Tinseltown is scheduled to reopen with new COVID-19 guidelines.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As more movie theaters reopen across the country, Cinemark announced select locations will open Aug. 14 with lower priced tickets.

Cinemark Tinseltown will reopen with "Comeback Classic" movies like Jurassic Park, Back to the Future and Raiders of the Lost Ark. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Face masks are required, but can be removed when eating or drinking inside the theater. Capacity has also been reduced, and seats next to those bought will be automatically blocked off for social distancing.

Showtimes are also staggered for guests to have more time to go to the bathroom or lobby without large crowds. Cinemark also said cash will not be accepted for snacks to reduce contact.

Private watch parties are also available for people to screen a movie to a room filled with up to 20 guests starting at $99.

Cinemark Preston Crossings reopen Aug. 21, while the Mall St. Matthews location is scheduled to reopen Aug. 25. People are encouraged to purchase tickets online.

