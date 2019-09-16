LOS ANGELES — Hours before the "Dancing with the Stars" premiere, ABC and BBC studios announced model Christie Brinkley cannot participate in the competition after an injury during rehearsals.

“While rehearsing for the premiere of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm," the statement said.

Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, will replace her mother. Brinkley-Cook will learn the routine in the coming hours and compete in her place for the rest of the season.

"Dancing with the Stars" premieres tonight, September 16 at 8 p.m. on WHAS11.

RELATED: 'Dancing with the Stars' lineup features Sean Spicer, Christie Brinkley

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.