LEXINGTON, Ky. — Chris Stapleton is coming home for Kroger Field's first-ever concert.

The Grammy Award-winning singer will headline "A Concert for Kentucky" Saturday, April 25, with Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola also slated to perform.

"I was born in Lexington," Stapleton said during the announcement. "I was raised in eastern Kentucky...to be able to do this is a real bucket list thing.”

Fans can purchase tickets Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.