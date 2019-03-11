Kentucky native Chris Stapleton returned home for the final concert of his 2019 "All-American Road Show."

The Grammy Award-winning country singer performed in front of thousands, including some famous local and national faces, at KFC Yum! Center November 2.

Tyler Perry posted a photo with Stapleton on Twitter early the next morning, saying he flew to Louisville for the concert.

"@ChrisStapleton is the TRUTH!! His voice is as smooth as Tennessee whiskey," Perry tweeted.

Some of the University of Louisville's football coaching staff were also on hand, enjoying their bye week. Head coach Scott Satterfield's wife, Beth, posted a photo of the two saying, "You gotta love a bye week when #ChrisStapleton comes to town!!!"

While the concert was the last of Stapleton's 2019 tour, he is returning to Kentucky for the first concert at Kroger Field in April 2020.

"A Concert for Kentucky" will feature performances from Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola April 25, 2020.

