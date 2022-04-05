Chris Rock to bring 'Ego Death' World Tour to Louisville

Rock has added the Derby City to his list of stops as he marks his first stand-up comedy tour in five years.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chris Rock’s name has been on everyone’s lips since the infamous “slap” heard around the world during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

The momentum of support following the incident with actor Will Smith have people lining up and sales skyrocketing to see his first stand-up comedy tour in five years.

Louisville has been added to the list.

The comedian is bringing his Ego Death World Tour to Louisville on June 15 at the Louisville Palace.

In a tweet introducing the tour in February, Rock says the tour will feature “all new material [that is] introspective, very personal and very funny.”

It’s unclear if Rock will further address the Oscars incident in his show although he told a sold-out crowd in Boston last week that he was "still kinda processing what happened."

A special presale will be held on April 6 at 10 a.m. followed by general tickets sales on April 8.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.