Fans of Chance the Rapper will have to wait a little longer to see him on tour.

Chance took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he’s delaying The Big Day Tour until 2020 to be with his family.

““I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 馃檹馃従馃檹馃従”

Chance was scheduled to appear at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 18 but has now rescheduled that date for Saturday, Feb. 1.

Yum! Center officials say fans who have purchased their tickets should hold on to them as they will be valid for the rescheduled date.

If you can’t attend the new date, refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

For ticket prices and information, visit the Yum! Center or Ticketmaster.com.

