LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES (AP) - John Cena stars in "64th Man," an audio series premiering on Audible on Thursday. The plot of "64th Man" resonated with Cena, who plays Billy Taylor.

In the 10-part series, Taylor is a former college football star who tries to chase his dreams of getting to the NFL after not getting drafted and will do anything to get there.

Cena says the project was personal to him because he didn't know what he was going to do after college.

He pursued a career as a bodybuilder and also worked as a limousine driver before training in professional wrestling and eventually being signed by World Wrestling Entertainment.