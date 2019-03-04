LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our hearts can't go on! International superstar Celine Dion is coming to Louisville on her Courage World Tour this fall.

Dion will stop at the KFC Yum! Center during her first leg of the tour Tuesday, October 22. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. All online ticket orders come with one CD copy of Celine's new English album, scheduled for release this fall.

Members of TeamCeline will have access to purchase tickets before the public through an advance pre-sale. American Express Card Members can also purchase tickets before the public beginning Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. through April 11 at 10 p.m.