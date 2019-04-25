LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From musicians to reality show personalities to local competition-winning chefs, the stars are coming out for this year's Kentucky Derby Festival events like Celebrity Day, the Pegasus Parade, and the Trifecta Gala.

"We're excited to have several special guests joining us for this year's Kentucky Derby Festival," said Stacey Robinson, Kentucky Derby Festival EVP and Chief of Staff.

Left: Darnell Ferguson, SuperChefs; Middle: Phaedra Parks, Real Housewives of Atlanta; Right: Monte Durham, Say Yes to the Dress, Atlanta

These are the guests who are scheduled to come to Louisville for this year's KDF events:

Natalie Zea – Actress - Detour, Justified (Celebrity Day and Parade – co-hosting with Trifecta)

Travis Schuldt – Actor – Scrubs, Passions (Celebrity Day and Parade – co-hosting with Trifecta)

Monte Durham – Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta (Celebrity Day, Parade, attending Trifecta as guest of Derby Festival)

Phaedra Parks – Real Housewives of Atlanta (Celebrity Day, Parade – co-hosting with Trifecta)

Robert Williamson, III – Celebrity Poker Player (Great Steamboat Race, Celebrity Day)

JD Shelburne – Nashville Recording Artist (Great Steamboat Race, Celebrity Day)

Miss Kentucky 2018 Katie Bouchard (Great Steamboat Race, Celebrity Day, Parade)

Jamon Brown – NFL’s Atlanta Falcons (Celebrity Day, Parade)

Louisville City FC (most of the team – Parade)

Jecorey “1200” Arthur (will perform opening act at the Parade)

Chef Darnell Ferguson, SuperChef’s – Winner of Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games” and (Celebrity Day, Parade)

Chef Gerron Hurt – Winner of FOX’s Master Chef (Celebrity Day, Parade)

Chef Dallas McGarity, Portage House & The Fat Lamb - Winner of Food Network’s Chopped (Celebrity Day, Parade)

Chef Josh Moore, Volare’ - Winner of Food Network’s Chopped (Celebrity Day)

Celebrity Day at the Downs will be held on Thursday, May 2 at 11:30 a.m. The Republic Bank Pegasus Parade starts at 5 p.m. on the same day.

