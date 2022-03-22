Singer Bryson Tiller, baseball's Ken Griffey Jr. fuse culture, style in new clothing line

The new, limited collection will be called S24 X TRAPSOUL Capsule Collection.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s own R&B/Trapsoul artist Bryson Tiller and baseball legend Ken Griffey, Jr. have teamed up to release the S24 X Trapsoul Apparel and Accessories Collection.

On March 24 at midnight, you will get your first look at the collection. The collaboration is a combination of classic swingman style gear with a R&B/Trapsoul edge. It’s bringing culture, sport and style.

It’s designed to reach the next generation of fans with a fusion of Tiller's and Griffey’s style.

The collection will include jerseys, hoodies, t-shirts, pants, ball caps and backpacks. This is a limited edition S24 X TRAPSOUL Capsule Collection. To commemorate Griffey’s all-star legacy with the Seattle Mariners, you will see the colors teal, ocean blue, black and white in the collection. The unisex collection ranges in sizes XS (extra small) to 3XL (triple extra-large) and it will cost you from $35 to $195.

The photos given to me for this story were actually taken in Louisville for the launch of the collection and was photographed by Antonio Pantoja. They were taken here paying homage to Tiller and his hometown.

Excitement is building around the launch.

Dorian Washington, SVP of Artist Relations for S24 says “I’ve been involved in a lot of great projects throughout my 30-year career in the music industry, but this is without a doubt the most exciting.”



Griffey says “The collaboration pays homage to the classic Swingman heritage while incorporating the edginess of Bryson’s Trapsoul.”

The original swingman brand was founded in 1995. It was one the highest grossing sports brands worldwide.

Now, with the collaboration with Tiller, it’s expected to reach that status once again by knocking out the previous records out of the park.

S24 X TRAPSOUL launches exclusively online at www.werunthegame.com.

