LOS ANGELES — "Black-ish" star Jennifer Lewis made a splash when she walked down the Emmy's Gold Carpet, but it was not for the usual glamorous ball gown.

Instead, the actress, who plays Anthony Anderson's mother on the ABC show, wore a Nike sweatshirt to make a statement.

"I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality," she told reporters on the red carpet.

Jenifer Lewis: "I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality" #Emmys https://t.co/DApUrVDBlu pic.twitter.com/xuq0y1vJ5L — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2018

Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the NFL, began keeling during the national anthem nearly two years ago to protest police brutality. He became a face for Nike's 30th anniversary ad for its "Just Do It" campaign.

The move drew both intense praise and disgust from critics and supporters of Kaepernick, including from one university in north Georgia who cut ties with Nike after the ad appeared.

