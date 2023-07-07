Things to know if you're attending Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

If you plan on attending the show Monday night, here are a few key things to have on your radar!

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been nearly a decade since Beyoncé has performed in Louisville and on Monday night, she’s going to give a show to remember.

The “Queen Bey” is bringing her much talked about Renaissance Tour to the L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

The three-hour, action-packed show will feature elaborate choreography, show-stopping costumes and of course, the amazing vocals of Beyoncé.

Before you head out to the stadium to celebrate a night of “Renaissance” here are a few things you need to know before you go!

What can you bring to the stadium?

There is a clear bag policy. Fans can bring in a clear bag, or a one-gallon clear (Ziploc-like) storage bag or a 12x6x12 inches clear tote bag.

Fans who try to enter the stadium with anything other than that will be asked to return those to their vehicle before entering the stadium.

Make sure those items are loose in the bag so they can be inspected.

You can’t have clutches, billfolds or wallets inside those bags.

Medical and diaper bags can be brought in; however, they will be subject to inspection.

Parking

According to Louisville Athletics, parking lots are set to open at 12:30 p.m.

Parking around the stadium comes with a $40 price tag (plus taxes and fees). You will have a choice of lots that include the Platinum (across from “The Alley”), the Bronze, and Purple.

If you are planning on having a rideshare service pick you up after the show, make sure you give yourself plenty of time because traffic could be heavy.

Weather

It’s expected to be hot outside. Temperatures are expected around 87 degrees with a 50% chance of rain. If you’re planning to create a look for the show, make sure you are dressed comfortably!

Keep your eye on the First Alert StormTeam for the most up to date forecast!

The Show

Doors at the stadium will open at 5:30 p.m.

One of the most important notes is to arrive on-time! Beyoncé has no opening act – she’s giving you three straight hours of hits from Renaissance including “Break My Soul”, “Church Girl” and “Pure/Honey.” You can also expect to hear crowd favorites like “Crazy In Love”, “Love on Top” and “Formation.”

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy has also been spotted performing alongside her mom during certain moments in the show. Will she make an appearance on stage in Louisville? Chances are likely, yes (she's a really great dancer too!).

Most artists sometimes have meet and greet experiences with their fans ahead of their shows. Unfortunately, Beyoncé will not be offering meet and greets.

If you love souvenirs, you can check out the RWT merchandise area that has a tourbook, a variety of t-shirts and sweatshirts, fans and much more.

Beyoncé has also partnered with Amazon for an exclusive collection that can be purchased on their site. Click here for more information.

If you still need tickets, check out Ticketmaster's website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.