LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LBF) -- Round 2: Fight!

The second round of our Battle of the Bourbons starts today and lasts all week.

In case you're new to the battle, here's how it works: We've placed 32 Kentucky bourbons on an NCAA-style bracket, and we're letting our readers decide which is best. Each bourbon has been assigned a seed, roughly based on price. (More detail in the notes below.)

After the first round of voting last week, 16 of the 32 bourbons remain. This week's voting will take us to eight, next week down to four and so on.

We saw a couple of upsets in voting last week:

• No. 7 seed Heaven Hill bested Noah's Mill, a No. 2 seed.

• No. 6 Bulleit bested No. 3 Michter's.

• And No. 5 seed Four Roses thoroughly knocked out No. 4 Maker's Mark.

The closest matchup in our poll also was a major upset. No. 7 seed Old Forester beat No. 2 Angel's Envy by a razor-thin margin of six votes.

I hope we have a matchup that close this time as well. Click here to see the entire bracket. And click here to cast your votes.

