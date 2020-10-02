LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Backstreet Boys are returning to Kentucky this summer for the DNA World Tour.

The group is making a stop at Rupp Arena July 27 before going to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana July 31.

Last year, the Backstreet Boys surprised Down Syndrome of Louisville with a backstage meet and greet at their KFC Yum! Center stop after the group submitted a lip-sync video in hopes of meeting them.

Tickets for the shows go on sale beginning Feb. 14 at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com.

