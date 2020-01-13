FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The force was strong enough at an Arizona store to reunite Luke Skywalker with his long-lost vinyl record.

Actor Mark Hamill is praising workers at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange in Flagstaff for reuniting him with the “Star Wars: A New Hope” soundtrack that had been a gift from film composer John Williams.

Hamill said in a tweet Saturday that it felt “totally unexpected & positively surreal” to have the record back.

He commended the store for being honest and not selling it. The record surfaced at the store in 2018.

Employees recently decided to try reaching out to Hamill and he confirmed it's authenticity.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.