(ABC News) - This summer, you can audition online and in-person—or both—for the next season of American Idol.
Online auditions are open now. Click here to submit an online audition on the AMERICAN IDOL casting page.
You can also audition for American Idol in person at one of the Open Call audition this summer. Click here to register and to get the latest information.
Orlando, FL - August 25
San Diego, CA - August 25
Chattanooga, TN - August 28
Scottsdale, AZ - August 28
Charlotte, NC - August 31
Albuquerque, NM - August 31
Seattle, WA - August 31
Boise, ID - September 2
Richmond, VA - September 3
Plano, TX - September 3
Houston, TX - September 4
Austin, TX - September 6
Philadelphia, PA - September 6
Oklahoma City, OK - September 6
Buffalo, NY - September 9
Kansas City, MO - September 9
Shreveport, LA - September 9
Columbus, OH - September 12
Little Rock, AR - September 12
Charleston, WV - September 15
Locations and dates subject to change.