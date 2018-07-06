(ABC News) - This summer, you can audition online and in-person—or both—for the next season of American Idol.

Online auditions are open now. Click here to submit an online audition on the AMERICAN IDOL casting page.

You can also audition for American Idol in person at one of the Open Call audition this summer. Click here to register and to get the latest information.

Orlando, FL - August 25

San Diego, CA - August 25

Chattanooga, TN - August 28

Scottsdale, AZ - August 28

Charlotte, NC - August 31

Albuquerque, NM - August 31

Seattle, WA - August 31

Boise, ID - September 2

Richmond, VA - September 3

Plano, TX - September 3

Houston, TX - September 4

Austin, TX - September 6

Philadelphia, PA - September 6

Oklahoma City, OK - September 6

Buffalo, NY - September 9

Kansas City, MO - September 9

Shreveport, LA - September 9

Columbus, OH - September 12

Little Rock, AR - September 12

Charleston, WV - September 15

Locations and dates subject to change.

