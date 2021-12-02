Kentucky teen wows 'American Idol' judges, sings with Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan told 17-year-old Austin Miller he'd 'Make a call or something" to the Grand Ol Opry after hear his audition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Come Sunday, Kentuckians can come together to cheer for a teenager trying to make his way into the music business.

Alex Miller of Lancaster is making a run at being the next "American Idol." This Valentine's Day, viewers can watch him audition for Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for a chance to head to Hollywood.

"I wanted to do 'American Idol' because I didn't really have too many options as a musician right now," Miller said. "COVID has cut back on gigs and places I can play. I thought it was a way to get my name out there and so far its done a really good job of doing so."

Miller writes his own music, and performed an original song for the judges during his audition. The song? A song he wrote for his ex called, "I'm Over You, So Get Over Me."

When asked if his ex-girlfriend heard about the shoutout shown in American Idol's promo, Miller said she reached out

"She took it really well, thank goodness," Miller said. "We didn't say her name or nothing."

When the song finished, the promo shows country star Luke Bryan giving Miller high praise.

"What happens if you were to ever play the Grand Ole Opry?" Bryan asked.

"Oh, I don't know," Miller responded. "I'd die and go to heaven."

"I think I can make a call or something," Bryan said.

Then, a surprise performance. Miller got the opportunity of a lifetime: a duet with Bryan.

"The experience was something. I've never dreamed in my wildest years I'd get to do something like this," Miller said. "It's breathtaking. I'm so thankful I got to sing with Luke Bryan. He's a real cool cat, he really is."

If you've watched the promo, you already know Miller makes it on to Hollywood! If that's as far as this goes, he said he is already deeply appreciative of the opportunity.

"As long as you put your best effort into something, good things usually happen," Miller said. "This 'American Idol' experience has been one of the greatest things I've ever been a part of."

You can watch Miller's episode Sunday at 8 p.m. on WHAS11.

