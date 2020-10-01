Get your popcorn ready! ABC just announced a bevy of shows they're rolling out. The lineup includes, something old, something borrowed and something new! It all starts next month with “The Conners,” which will be a special live event.

The live episode will find Mark (Ames McNamara) watching the results of the primary for a school report with Harris (Emma Kenney), who is apathetic to the electoral process and believes money’s influence in politics means real change is impossible. The rest of the Conners share their differing takes on why they all think everyone should vote, including their working-class perspective that you may have to vote for a candidate you don’t love but one that will “screw you the least.”

THE CONNERS - ABC's "The Conners" stars Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, John Goodman as Dan Conner, and Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris. (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

"The Conners" is scheduled to air the same night as the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

“Shark Tank” returns to Friday nights beginning February 28.

Some other shows the network is banking on:

The Brides: The network has picked up “The Brides,” a new drama from executive producer/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Riverdale,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”), Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television to pilot. Maggie Kiley (“American Horror Story,” “Riverdale,” upcoming “Katy Keene”) is set to direct.

“The Brides,” a sexy contemporary reimagining of “Dracula,” is a family drama with a trio of powerful female leads at its heart. With strong horror elements, “The Brides” is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their nontraditional family.

'The Baker and the Beauty'

“The Baker and the Beauty” romantic dramedy premieres on Monday, April 6, 2020. It's ABC’s compelling new modern-day fairy tale. “The Baker and the Beauty,” will take viewers on a flavor-filled adventure between relatable everyman Daniel and international superstar Noa. Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But when he meets Noa Hamilton on a wild Miami night, his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull his family into a culture clash?

MODERN FAMILY - ABC's "Modern Family" stars Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Sofía Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, and Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett. (ABC/Jill Greenberg)

“Modern Family” series finale set to air on Wednesday, April 8. Prior to that The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan are ready to say goodbye but not before giving fans one final night of belly laughs. The show is in its 11th and final season. Prior to that YOU have the power to help program an entire night filled with fan favorite “Modern Family,” episodes.

All you have to do is vote for your favorite “Modern Family” episode. Voting will begin Monday, February 3, via a daily Twitter poll from the show’s Twitter handle and concludes Friday, February 7. Each day, a different selection of episodes will be available for fans to choose from for a curated night of “Modern Family” fun.

“American Housewife” moves to Wednesdays beginning April 15.

HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER - ABC's "How To Get Away With Murder" stars Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Amirah Vann as Tegan Price, Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, and Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

“How to Get Away with Murder” series finale set to air on Thursday, May 14. In July, it was announced that season six of “How to Get Away with Murder” would be its last. This season follows Professor Annalise Keating’s (Viola Davis) class through their final semester in law school – while the deception, fear and guilt-binding Professor Keating to her students proved deadlier than ever. The fall finale ended on a cliffhanger as Wes Gibbons (Alfred Enoch), who was previously presumed dead, was seen in a flash-forward at Annalise’s funeral, fueling further speculation of “Who Killed Annalise?” The back-half of the season will pick up where the fall finale left off in the present-day storyline.

“thirtysomething(else).” The show is a sequel to the groundbreaking series “thirtysomething,” has received a pilot pickup from ABC. The show will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast reprised by Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston). Apparently, raising children (even grown children) never ends, but who could have known how hard it would be for them to raise their parents?

During its original run from 1987-1991, “thirtysomething” quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The series, which highlighted a tight-knit group of baby boomers and their struggles, celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017.

The “72nd Primetime Emmy Awards” is scheduled to air on Sunday, September 20.

No air date has been announced, but ABC is bringing back the classic TV game show “Supermarket Sweep.” It will be hosted and executive produced by comedienne and actress Leslie Jones. The fast-paced and energetic series follows three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes. The original format aired on ABC from 1965-1967 and went on to become a global sensation.

“I’ve always dreamed of being on ‘Supermarket Sweep,’” said Leslie Jones. “Seriously, I tried out for the show years ago; and after getting turned away, I knew I’d have to take matters into my own hands. Being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story!”