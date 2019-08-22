LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The ELITEgiance presents the 4th Annual Kentucky Urban Entertainment Awards on August 24 at Bourbon Hall in downtown Louisville.

The Kentucky Urban Entertainment Awards honors those achieving success in the entertainment industry in a variety of categories. Nominations and voting are open to the public each year, so the winners are chosen by the fans. Click here for the list of the 2018 winners.

Doors open for the event at 4 p.m. and the show starts promptly at 7 p.m. The red carpet will be open from 4-6:30, with interviews hosted by Bella Rae (B96.5), Kelly Bundy (97 The Beat FM) and more.

The show also features live performances from some of the hottest artists in Kentucky. This year’s lineup includes Bblasian, Chanson Calhoun, Shark Livin Ent and more. The show is hosted by 12 Mr. FTC (B96.5) and EZ Bluegrass (Magic 101.3), with music by DJ Cam.

The event provides a great networking opportunity for everyone! More than 600 people are expected to attend this year’s event, many of whom are hip-hop artists, deejays, music industry executives, etc. It’s the perfect place to meet new people and build relationships in the entertainment industry.



For more information about the 2019 Kentucky Urban Entertainment Awards, email kueawards@gmail.com or call Amber Powell at 812-319-3280.

