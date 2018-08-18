Los Angeles, CA - Are you great at telling jokes? Do you have what it takes? Well, Cards Against Humanity is looking for new writers.

$40 an hour is what they are offering to people who want to become part of its pool of remote contributors.

So, in order to join the team, you must send them your best fifteen white cards and five black cards. The application page offers some tips on how to make the best white and black cards, along with examples.

The company strongly encourages "historically marginalized communities" to apply - oh, and hot single dads.

If you want to be able to brag that you work for Cards Against Humanity and work from home, then click here to apply.

The "party game for horrible people" was released in 2011 and created by a group of four high school students who used Kickstarter to get the funding.

