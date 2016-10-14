Halloween is almost here! Get creative this year with some of these FREE pumpkin carving patterns provided by pumpkinpile.com. These patterns will make anyone an amazing pumpkin carving artist. Choose from the patterns below or visit their website for many more ideas.

What you will need:

Computer

Printer

Tape

Carving tools

Place your pumpkin on a large stable table and put down some newspapers.

Grab your carving tools and cut a hole in the top around the stem. (Make the hole bigger than your hand so you can scoop out the guts and seeds

Tape your pattern to the pumpkin

Use one of your tools to poke holes around the dark shaded parts of the template. Pumpkinpile.com recommends about every 1/8 inch. Take your time here and be precise.

Remove the pattern and cut the smallest areas first. Then work your way to the larger areas.

Clean up and place a candle inside.

Read here on how you can make your pumpkin last longer

Louisville Cardinals

Link: Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Skyline

Link: Louisville Skyline

Louisville Slugger

Link: Louisville Slugger

Traditional Carvings:

RIP Grave

Link: RIP Grave

Witches Hat

Link: Witches Hat

Alien

Link: Alien

Frank Head

Link: Frank Head

Others:

Goofy Jack

Link: Goofy Jack

Who? Me?

Link: Who? Me?

TMNT: Donatello

Link: Donatello

Brian Griffin

Link: Brian Griffin

Kirby

Link: Kirby

Elmo Face

Link: Elmo Face

Jiggly Puff

Link: Jiggly Puff

Pikachu

Link: Pikachu

Minecraft Creeper

Link: Minecraft Creeper

Mario

Link: Mario

