POTOMAC, Md. — A Montgomery County middle school teacher passed away in class Thursday morning, after school officials say she experienced a medical emergency.

English Teacher Deanna Perucci was teaching class at Herbert Hoover Middle School in Potomac, Md. when students say she collapsed. Montgomery County Spokesperson Derek Turner did not say what type of emergency occurred, but did confirm Perucci died as a result of it.

Turner said Perucci was in her 20s. She was in her first year of teaching both in the county and at Herbert Hoover Middle School. She taught 6th and 7th grade English, according to the MCPS Spokesperson.

Prior to this, Perucci spent a year teaching English in Anne Arundel County, according to AACPS Spokesperson Bob Mosier.

The young educator appears to have posted a “Teaching Philosophy” to her LinkedIn page.

RELATED: Md. high school principal dies unexpectedly

“Social and Collaborative Learning Effective learning situates students as active participants in their education. Rather than teaching in a purely lecture-based setting, I strive to be a catalyst for higher-level thinking that fosters student-led discussions and enables students to reach their own conclusions,” she wrote.

Herbert Hoover’s Principal, Dr. YM Kim, sent a statement to the school community saying support was provided for those students who witnessed the medical emergency. A team of counselors will also be at the school on Friday.

Herbert Hoover Middle School Principal Dr. YM Kim Principal released the following statement:

"Dear Hoover Families,

It is with great sadness that I share with you that Ms. Deanna Perucci, English teacher, passed away, today, January 17, 2019. Her passing was the result of a medical emergency that occurred while teaching students this morning.

For those of you who knew Ms. Perucci, we ask that you remember and celebrate her kindness and commitment to others, specifically to children. She was a wonderful teacher that loved teaching at Hoover and cared deeply for our students.

Each of us will react to Ms. Perucci’s death in our own way, and we need to be respectful of and supportive for each other. In regards to the students that were present this morning, we have already begun to provide support that will certainly be needed in the days and weeks to come. School counselors connected with each of these students providing different levels of support as needed. In addition, school administrators and counselors contacted family members of these students.

A support team of counselors will be joining our staff beginning tomorrow, January 18 to provide counseling and support. I have attached some resources to this message that may be helpful to you in conversations with your child.

I know you join me in extending your heartfelt sympathy to Ms. Perucci’s family and friends. Please do not hesitate to contact the school at 301-968-3740.

Respectfully,

Dr. YM Kim Principal"

Principal Kim also provided tips on how to talk to your children about grief. Click here to find that information.