Elwood community remembers Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz

ELWOOD, Ind. — On Tuesday, the city of Elwood came together for a prayer vigil to remember Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz outside the police department.

It gave many a chance to say "thank you" to an officer who gave so much to his community.

“The City of Elwood and the Elwood Police Department was lucky to have Noah for 11 months. We are forever grateful,” said Mayor Todd Jones.

The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Shahnavaz, a 24-year-old from Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April.

“We shouldn’t be here this evening. Not for this person, not at this time and certainly not for this reason,” said Roger Gardner, senior pastor at East Main St. Christian Church in Elwood.

Shahnavaz had served the community for 11 months and served in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.

“If you are anything like me, then your hearts are full of sadness, your bodies full of anger and your mind is full of confusion,” Jones said.

Despite his short time on the force, Shahnavaz became a hero to so many and also a brother to his fellow officers.

“He was only here for 11 months, but was a dedicated, hard-working individual. He came out of the gates running,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan.

As the young officer’s memorial keeps growing, the tight-knit community continues to hold each other close as they remember a hero who made this community proud.

“Officer Shahnavaz has left a legacy that will never be forgotten,” Jones said.