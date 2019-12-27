BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — If you or your kids are Lego collectors then chances are your living room is probably littered with them, however, some young adults have put together a set one that's on a different scale and pretty awesome.

Western Kentucky University’s engineering school built a life-sized 'Big Red' made entirely out of Legos.

RELATED: Kentucky’s only LEGO convention is returning to Louisville in 2020



The project coordinator worked with two students to bring the Big Red mascot to life.

The university says it weighs 350 pounds.

RELATED: Legos lying around? Toy maker tests way to recycle bricks

RELATED: Sister Jean celebrates 100th birthday by meeting her LEGO look-alike

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.