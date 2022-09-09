Wilkerson Elementary ready to welcome students

Students will start classes on Sept. 12 in their $17 million, 82,000-square-foot building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) officials cut the ribbon today on the new Wilkerson Elementary School, which is located in Southwest Jefferson County.

Students will start classes on Sept. 12 in their $17 million, 82,000-square-foot building. Wilkerson Elementary marks JCPS’ second school to open in the 2022-23 school year.

Wilkerson students were attending school at the old Watson Lane Elementary School, which closed at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

“When students walk into a building like this each school day, it’s indisputable that it builds pride in their school, enhances learning and helps foster relationships with other students and staff,” Dr. Marty Pollio, JCPS superintendent, said. “These are the kinds of buildings we should have all over Jefferson County.”

Highlights of the new building are:

Two stories of classrooms, art, computer and media rooms plus plenty of open spaces for collaborative learning.

Outdoor spaces that can serve as classrooms.

Classrooms organized in “neighborhoods” of four to promote collaboration between teachers and students.

A gym that doubles as a tornado shelter.

Environmentally friendly–Geothermal heating and cooling along with energy efficient windows, lighting and plumbing.

“We can’t wait to welcome students into the new Wilkerson Elementary learning space,” Sara Alvey, Wilkerson principal, said. “They are going to love the state-of-the-art Maker Space, the new gymnasium and the bright and colorful classrooms.”

Wilkerson Elementary School is the first school built in Southwest Jefferson County in 24 years, officials said.

Pollio said more new schools are in the works as the district launches a 10-year construction and renovation plan.

