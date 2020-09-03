VERSAILLES, Ky. — A private accredited online university has announced a new partnership with The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) that allows Kentucky community college graduates to seamlessly transfer their coursework.

According to its website, Western Governors University (WGU) uses an online competency-based learning model as opposed to the traditional, cohort-based class model present at most universities.

“WGU has built very strong relationships with community college organizations and higher education institutions across the United States. Partnering with organizations such as KCTCS is one of the many examples of how we create pathways between talent and opportunity that will allow potential to thrive,” WGU Central Region Vice President Alison Bell said. “We are very excited about this announcement and look forward to welcoming KCTCS graduates to WGU.”

Both KCTCS and WGU foster a commitment to furthering the quality, accessibility, and affordability of higher education. The agreement will allow students from all KCTCS member institutions, campuses, and locations the ability to advance their individual educational goals. KCTCS Chancellor Kris Williams said providing more transfer opportunities for Kentucky community college students is of utmost importance.

“We want to make sure KCTCS graduates have as many options as possible for a seamless transfer experience,” Williams said. “We are pleased that WGU understands our students and their needs.”

Key takeaways from the agreement between WGU and KCTCS:

Graduates and staff of KCTCS colleges will be eligible to apply for scholarships offered through the WGU Institutional Partner Fund. Scholarships are valued up to $2,000.

Prepare seamless associate degree to bachelor’s degree articulation agreements for all related degree programs in education, business, Information Technology, and health professions.

Create a 3+1 transfer option for KCTCS colleges’ nursing graduates who possess a Kentucky RN license and are employed as a nurse.

KCTCS college nursing graduates who are eligible for the 3+1 program may also enroll in the MS, Nursing bridge programs, in nursing education or nursing leadership and management. The BS, Nursing degree is awarded to the 3+2 student as they progress toward the MS, Nursing degree.

WGU will work with KCTCS colleges to develop a reverse transfer program. The reverse transfer program will permit KCTCS college students, who may transfer to WGU without an associate degree, to obtain an associate degree from their KCTCS college, while enrolled in a WGU bachelor’s degree.

KCTCS graduates can apply for free using a unique code that will waive the $65 application fee.

For more information visit wgu.edu/KCTCS.

