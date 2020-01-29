WEST POINT, Ky. — Students at West Point Independent School might have to say goodbye to their school at the end of this year.

The West Point Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday night to explore merging with Hardin County Schools. The Board recommends the school’s approximately 120 students attend Vine Grove Elementary, J.T. Alton Middle School and North Hardin High School.

The West Point School District is small. It only has about 120 students.

The decision to explore a merger is largely a financial decision, according to West Point Principal Carla Breeding.

Breeding said the last few years, the school has had to dip into its reserved to pay the bills.

“It’s not something, according to our auditor, that we can do for very long,” Breeding said.

West Point is already one of the highest taxing districts in the state.

The board did not find it was financially reasonable to keep the school open. However, the school holds a special place in the community.

Fourth and fifth grade teacher Angela Chenault says West Point School is part of her heart.

“[You] can’t help but fall in love with it,” Chenault said.

She began working at the school nine years ago, and watched the students grow up.

“You see them from baby babies when they first start all the way through,” Chenault said.

But even if the school does close, its legacy will still be part of the city.

“There are so many positive things about our community that won’t go away if the school is not here,” Breeding said.

Staff members are choosing to look at the potential merger positively. Students will get the chance to experience something different as they continue to grow.

“They’ll have some opportunities we were unable to provide them here,” Chenault said.

Right now the two districts are in an exploratory phase, and Breeding said she doesn’t know yet when a final vote will take place.

If the vote to merge the districts goes through, West Point students will enroll in Hardin County schools next school year.

