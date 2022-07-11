Kentucky school district closes, moves to NTI for rest of week

According to a Facebook post, Washington County Schools are moving to NTI days for the rest of the week “due to widespread staff and student illness.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington County Schools (WCSD) are closed Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11 and have posted their non-traditional instruction (NTI) live session schedule for those days.

According to a Facebook post, WCSD are moving to NTI days for the rest of the week “due to widespread staff and student illness.”

Parents and Guardians who have questions or don’t know what to do with NTI are asked to contact their child’s school.

WCSD also mentioned childcare will be open.

WCSD is the latest school district in Kentucky that has had to close due to illness in November.

