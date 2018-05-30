LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Hundreds of students, teachers and staff across more than 30 JCPS schools gathered outside before class on Wednesday morning, May 30.

The reason for this was to raise support for the board's decision to appeal a state takeover of the district.

They want control over the district to stay local, but welcome assistance.

The president of the teacher’s union Brent McKim led the rally outside Doss High School on Wednesday.

"This should be state assistance, not a state takeover. In other states, we've seen state takeover does not work,” Brent McKim, the JCTA president, said. “State assistance does. We need more help and we want to work with the state. We are working with the state, but we need resources."

McKim said in recent years the state has cut support from schools, causing achievement gaps and lack of staff.

He, like so many at this rally, agreed Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio is best for the job and is on track to make big improvements.

