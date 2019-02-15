LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The head football coach at Waggener High School was fired after it was discovered he had inappropriate conversations with a female student in 2018.

According to his termination letter, Jordan Johnson sent inappropriate messages to a student. The student said Johnson was previously her teacher, and that she felt comfortable with him. She said the two communicated through Facebook Messenger and text messages until Johnson told her to send him pictures.

When the student's allegations were presented to school administrators, Johnson was temporarily reassigned and JCPS investigated the claims.

Johnson admitted in an interview with an investigator that he did have conversations centered around inappropriate topics with the student that went late into the night. He claimed he requested pictures from her mission trip as a way to change the topic, and the student misunderstood.

Screenshots of the conversation obtained by JCPS show Johnson asking for pictures. When the student responded with "No," Johnson said he was "joking."

"At no time was I trying to make advances toward this student," Johnson said in a statement.

Despite Johnson's claims, the investigator said the coach did send inappropriate messages to a student and he was fired on January 23, 2019. He has not been charged.