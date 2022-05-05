High school student brings gun, marijuana to school JCPS principal says

Principal Mike Kelly said the gun was never used in a threatening manner, and they will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Intervention Handbook.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student brought a gun and marijuana to school according to a Jefferson County Public School principal.

In a letter to parents, Valley High School Principal Mike Kelly said two students saw a "suspicious bag" and told their teacher. JCPS Security searched the bag and found the gun and marijuana.

Kelly said the gun was never seen or used in a threatening manner, and the student will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Intervention Handbook.

Kelly then commended the students who said something, saying they followed the "see something -- say something" rule.

