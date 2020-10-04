LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Postal Service is helping students of Jefferson County Public Schools get the Chromebooks they need to complete coursework during Nontraditional Instruction days which began this week.

The school district recently started mailing out 20,000 Chromebooks to students in need of devices to do their school work virtually. USPS, which is recognized as an essential service, is making sure those devices get delivered through their Priority Mail.

The Postal Service said they are honored to “help JCPS bridge the gap for students in need.”

