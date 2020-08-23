UofL to require mandatory COVID-19 test for all on-campus students, faculty

Beginning on Monday, individuals on campus are required to get tested by Sept. 4. UofL has offered free testing at a number of locations since the semester started.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is making COVID-19 tests mandatory for all students and faculty on campus.

In an email, the university said they are pivoting from at-will to mandatory testing to ensure they are controlling any spread on campus.

Starting Aug. 24, all on-campus students, faculty and staff will be required to take a COVID-19 test.

To specify on who the testing is required for, UofL says faculty who have a presence on campus, staff who are working on campus and students who reside in campus or affiliated housing and attend in-person classes are all required.

Students taking only online classes are still highly encouraged to get tested.

The deadline to get tested is Sept. 4. The university says that if an individual has already tested positive for the virus they are exempt.

The university launched an online dashboard to share the overall testing results. The dashboard, which is updated every Tuesday, shows that of the 2,621 tested, 53 tested positive.

UofL has released several key actions to ensure a safe return to campus for the Fall 2020 semester. Some details may change and we will be agile if necessary. The health and safety of our campus community is our top priority.



Read our Pivot to Fall plan: https://t.co/RdRAdEqQqg pic.twitter.com/a8INKSx1sw — University of Louisville (@uofl) June 23, 2020

UofL has offered free testing to all students, faculty and staff since the semester began last week.

Testing is available at a number of locations on campus and is open Monday through Friday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.