University of Louisville reports record-breaking incoming freshman class

Officials said one-third of the Class of 2027 are first-generation college students and more than 26% are coming from outside of Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville (UofL) is celebrating another record-breaking incoming freshman class.

Preliminary numbers indicate the Fall 2023 semester's incoming first-year class is comprised of more than 3,100 full- and part-time students. That's an increase of 6.8%, breaking last year's record, according to a UofL news release.

"The entire UofL family and the Louisville community benefits from our steady annual increases in diversity among first-year students," President Kim Schatzel said.

Schatzel added more than a third of the Class of 2027 are first-generation college students; "The most we've ever recorded."

The university said the high numbers were led by an influx of Black and Hispanic students, as well as students coming from outside Kentucky.

Black students make up 16.56% of this year's freshman class, which is up from 13.99% in 2021, while Hispanic students total 9.97%, up from 7% in 2021.

More than 26% of this year's incoming first-year class are students from outside the Commonwealth, officials said.

Here's some other highlights of the Class of 2027:

63.46% live on campus

50.3% have some college credits

34.18% are pursuing a STEM+H degree (science, technology, engineering, math, health sciences)

5.79% are Asian

Less than 1% are American Indian/Alaskan Native

3.62 is the average high school grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale

212 are part-time

In addition, UofL said first-year students have been enrolling in a demanding course load of 15 or more credits in their first semester. Between 2022 and 2023, that number has increased by 10%, now at nearly 48%, according to officials.

The university said the most popular majors among undergraduates are business, engineering, education, nursing, psychology and biology.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.