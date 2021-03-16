University of Louisville says it's ready for a 'return to normal' this fall

The school said as vaccines are becoming more available, they are ready to offer in-person classes as other universities in the region.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has announced a ‘return to normal’ this fall.

Officials said they will return to in-person classes for the fall 2021 semester, following most colleges and universities around the state.

Some of the takeaways for the schedule include in-person and virtual courses. They said most of their students have said they enjoyed being able to take hybrid courses that “accommodate their learning styles and schedules.”

However, UofL said some in-person courses will be scheduled on campus with the instruction but there could be times the instructor uses hybrid tools such as virtual small group breakout sessions or flipping the classroom.

The university is offering any combination of in-person and online courses for those who are residents and non-residents. They said they did it last fall and will continue it this fall to give students variety.

UofL said it is prepared to flip to online or hybrid if the pandemic continues into the fall. They are “ready to adjust quickly” if necessary.

Fall classes at UofL start on Aug. 23.

