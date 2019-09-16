LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Kentucky is reporting a record number of first-year students enrolled for the fall semester.

University President Eli Capilouto says there will be 5,396 first year students – 319 more than last year.

School officials say there are 3,422 Kentucky residents in the upcoming class, the most since 2009.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.