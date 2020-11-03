LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky will continue instruction online through April 3 due to coronavirus concerns.

UK announced it will remain open and staff operations will continue as normal, but instruction will continue online. All travelers arriving from Europe and Japan will be required to self-isolate for 14 days after their arrival in the U.S. before they will be allowed to return to campus.

Students who had planned to participate in a Summer Education Abroad program will be contacted by the UK Education Abroad and Exchanges Office by March 20 with a decision about the program. On-campus events will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Several colleges have followed similar protocol. When IU students return from spring break March 16, they will take their classes online for two weeks. Purdue students will also take their courses online.

Berea College in Madison County canceled instruction for the rest of the semester amid coronavirus concerns, asking students to move out of student housing and canceling all athletic events.

RELATED: Berea College suspends instruction for remainder of semester amid COVID-19 concerns

RELATED: 2 additional coronavirus cases found in Harrison County (KY), bringing statewide total to 8

RELATED: Two of Indiana's largest universities implement changes to help prevent spread of coronavirus

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.