United Way of Kentucky unveils new Education Pavilion

Officials said the pavilion will allow for greater space for harvesting crops, training volunteers, and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — United Way of Central Kentucky (UWCK) hosted a ribbon cutting event for the new Community Garden Education Pavilion on Thursday afternoon.

The pavilion is the latest addition to the organization’s community garden, which is designed to create community through sustainability.

Officials said the pavilion will allow for greater space for harvesting crops, training volunteers, and more.

“At our Rotary Club, we have seven areas of focus and our goal is to implement initiatives that create tangible, sustainable and meaningful change within our community, and collaborating with United Way of Central Kentucky on this project has been a fantastic opportunity to fulfill that mission,” Kendra Scott, Elizabethtown Noon Rotary Club president, said.

The Community Garden project supports UWCK’s three pillars:

Health - The garden’s produce offers healthy food options for the neighborhood.

Education - Onsite learning opportunities and volunteerism allows the neighborhood to become better acquainted with gardening and food production.

Financial Stability - Free and low-cost food as well as gardening processes that are easy and affordable to replicate provide the neighborhood with ways to save money.

For more information about the Community Garden project, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.