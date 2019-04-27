LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After assessing the leadership at 13 under-performing Jefferson County schools, the Kentucky Department of Education found two principals did not have the capacity to lead their schools' improvement.

The KDE review team found principals at Olmsted Academy South and Valley High School did not have the capacity to lead turnaround efforts at their schools.

The 13 schools assessed were listed as Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) schools, a marker the KDE gives to schools that are among the 5 percent lowest-performing in the state.

The 11 schools whose principals were determined to have the capacity to lead include the Academy @ Shawnee, Knight Middle School, Marion C. Moore School, Maupin Elementary School, Olmsted Academy North, Price Elementary, Stuart Academy, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Waggener High School, Wellington Elementary and Western High School.

Of the 21 JCPS sites that have been designated as CSI schools, 17 have been determined to have principals with the capacity to lead. JCPS said they were reviewing the KDE's recommendations and making a decision at a later date.