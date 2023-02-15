Trinity High School cancels classes on Thursday due to 'unspecified threat'

They said they need to allow more time to investigate the threat and asked people to call St. Matthews Police or school leaders with any information about it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Catholic high school canceled classes for Thursday due to a threat to the school.

In a post on their website, Trinity High School officials said an "unspecified threat" was received against the school.

They said they need to allow more time to investigate the threat and asked people to call St. Matthews Police or school leaders with any information about it.

St. Matthews Police Barry Wilkerson told WHAS11 News the threat was vague and that out of an abundance of caution, Trinity chose to close a day early since the school's winter break starts on Friday.

The latest U.S. News and World Report ranking of high schools says Trinity's enrollment is just over 1,100 students.

