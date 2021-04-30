It's National Teacher Appreciation Week in Kentuckiana

The National PTA wants you to #ThankATeacher who has made an impact on you or your child’s life from May 3 through May 8.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a year has passed since teachers had to navigate the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 pandemic, finding creative ways to make learning fun for kids.

That passion for learning may have meant longer days and late nights but their main goal – keeping children engaged and motivated to be the best version of themselves.

Monday marks the start of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

For nearly 40 years, the National PTA has designated the week to honor the men and women who lend their love, passion and skills to educate our kids.

President Joe Biden also signed a proclamation on Apr. 30 designating May 4 as National Teacher Appreciation Day and May 2 through May 8 as National Teacher Appreciation Week.

“I call upon all Americans to recognize the hard work and dedication of our Nation’s teachers and to observe this day and this week by supporting teachers through appropriate activities, events, and programs,” he said.

What can you do to celebrate teachers?

The National PTA wants you to #ThankATeacher who has made an impact on you or your child’s life.

They’ve put together a special toolkit where you can share messages of support straight from your heart.

You can also find 10 ways to celebrate teachers by clicking here.

The official National Teacher Appreciation Week is May 3 through May 8.

