LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The story of Seven Bridges has been read hundreds of thousands of times. He was just 10-years-old when he took his life earlier this month. His parents blame the bullying he faced at school.

Bridges’ story received national attention, including from a mother who knows this pain all too well.

Jane Clementi's son, Tyler, took his own life in 2010 after being bullied for his sexual orientation during his freshman year at Rutgers. Since then, she made it her mission to prevent bullying.

Clementi reached out to WHAS11 after she read about Bridges’ story and told Heather Fountaine about the #Day1 toolkit, which is part of the Tyler Clementi Foundation. It works to stop bullying before it starts.

“It would be a person of authority on the very first day standing up in front of the classroom or the entire school saying that no one here will be targeted because of the color of their skin, or their abilities or inabilities or who they love or the gender they identify with, whatever makes them special and precious you will not target them here and you will not humiliate them,” Clementi said.

According to Clementi, #Day1 toolkit has already been implemented in hundreds of schools across the country.

