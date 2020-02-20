LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You have heard about a spelling bee, but today the American Printing House for the Blind hosted a different type of literacy competition.

Thirty-nine students in grades K-12 across Kentucky competed in the unique competition which tested their speed and accuracy of reading and writing in braille.

The event was part of Braille Institute’s National Braille Challenge. It is the only national braille literacy competition of its kind in the United States.

