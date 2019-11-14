LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saint Xavier High School announced a $51 million campaign they are calling the X-Effect.

The campaign will include $12 million to expand endowment for academic opportunity and excellence to help increase the number of need-based scholarships and other financial improvements.



It also proves $7 million to renovate the Callahan Media Center to build a new Interactive Learning Center, which will give students and teachers a bigger space to work together.

It also has $32 million set aside to grow annual support and planned gifts for the school.

