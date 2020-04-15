LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Xavier High School is making history.

The private Catholic high school for boys will have their first-ever female leader in the school’s 156-year history.

Amy Sample was named interim principal for the 2020-2021 academic year, making her the 22nd principal to head St. X.

“It is truly an honor to serve the faculty, staff, and students of Saint Xavier in the role of interim principal as we continue the work the Xaverian Brothers started 156 years ago,” Sample said in a statement. “This community is alive with dynamic educators who foster a love and excitement for innovative learning, and guided by the charism of our faith, our Band of Brothers will continue to be leaders in a world that needs them now more than ever.”

Sample replaces Francisco Espinosa Jr. after serving 8 years as principal.

“In speaking with faculty and administrators, it became clear to me that Amy has the confidence, skill set, and experience to serve as our academic leader next year,” incoming St. X President Paul Colistra said. “Next year is a very important one for our school for many reasons, and the President-Principal relationship must be in sync, so I feel reassured that Amy equally understands the gravity of this moment when accepting this role.”

Sample has been dedicated to education for more than 20 years. She was an English teacher for Mercy Academy, where she also served as assistant principal for four years and principal from 2012 through 2018.

She’s been with St. X for two years as part of the English faculty and was assistant principal for studies for the 2019-2020 school year.

Sample and Colistra will officially be in their roles on July 1.

