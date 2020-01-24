LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents are expected to get more answers tonight after a school unexpectedly announced it's closing at the end of the school year.

St. Leonard School, a Catholic School located on Zorn Avenue, announced the closure in a letter to families last week. The parish said low enrollment over the years caused a financial strain.

Families and faculty were invited to a 6:30 meeting at the school tonight. School officials and the Archdiocese answered questions about future steps.

Tonight at 11, hear from parents concerned by the sudden closure.

