Spencer County Schools superintendent placed on administrative amid alleged sexual harassment lawsuit

The school voted to place Superintendent Chuck Adams on administrative leave until May 10 amid a lawsuit the alleges he made unwanted advances towards a teacher.

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. — The Spencer County Board of Education confirmed the district's superintendent, Chuck Adams, has been placed on administrative leave amid sexual harassment allegations from an elementary school teacher.

The motion to place Adams on administrative leave passed 4-1 April 26. Another decision will be made May 10 to find "appropriate next steps which may or may not include a further period of administrative leave."

A lawsuit filed by a teacher at an elementary school alleges that Adams visited her classroom unprompted up to three times a week, speaking to her about things unrelated to work on almost every occasion. The lawsuit also alleges that the Spencer County School Board knew of the sexual harassment by Adams and failed to implement corrective action.

Additionally, Adams reached out to the teacher numerous times through her personal phone, including one instance where the teacher ignored a text to which Adams replied, "Girl...you best be answering your phone so I can check on you."

The alleged unwanted advances continued outside the classroom as Adams would seek out the teacher at school sporting events and speak to her even when the teacher was coaching.

The teacher reached out to multiple entities at the school about the situation and filed a grievance that she felt very uncomfortable around Adams and the unwanted advances.

The lawsuit alleges that the school board compounded the damages incurred by the teacher by not taking steps to remove Adams from her work area. A board member has since requested resignation.

The teacher is seeking a compensatory relief, a judgement against Adams and a trial by jury.

Spencer County Schools said they cannot comment on personnel issues or pending litigation.

