South Harrison Community Schools on 2-hour delay due to power outage

CORYDON, Ind. — The South Harrison Community School Corporation is operating on a two-hour delay Monday morning.

According to a post on the district's Facebook page, the delay is due to power outages in the Corydon area.

The Duke Energy power outage map shows around 200 customers near Corydon were without power as of 6:45 a.m.

School officials said they will keep an eye on the situation and will notify families if additional changes to Monday's schedule need to be made.

Due to the delay, the Prosser bus will not be running on Oct. 25.

