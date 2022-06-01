Snow causes JCPS to dismiss early, makes buses late

Parents we spoke with said they were a bit worried about the roads but were happy to be able to get their kids home safe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) made the call to do an early dismissal around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 due to inclement weather.

School buses picked up high school and middle school students at 11:00 a.m. They were scheduled to pick up elementary school students at 12:30 p.m. but got stuck in traffic.

Antiwuan Satterfield has one child at Smyrna Elementary. Satterfield said he works third shift and when he went into work yesterday, there wasn't any snow.

When he left, snow was everywhere.

"Luckily I live down the street in the subdivision but a lot of people don't live that close so I imagine for some parents it probably was hectic today considering all this weather we have going on," he said.

JCPS’s Chief Communications and Community Officer Renee Murphy said the district will not have to make this day up and it isn’t an NTI day.

Murphy said last night's forecasts seemed like it would be ok to go forward with the school day because buses can handle driving in one to three inches.

Murphy has three kids in JCPS and understands parents are concerned.

"I don’t know exactly what time they’re going to get home this afternoon. But I’ve been in communication with them and we’ll see what time they get home, so I can understand from a parent perspective," she said.

Some buses did get delayed by the road conditions so some students may be getting home later than anticipated.

Murphy said there's a process bus drivers have to follow in this sort of situation.

"Whether there’s an accident, or if they are stuck and can’t get up a hill, or if they’ve slid off the road there's a process that our buses follow and will go through through the process today as well," she said.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department 15 buses were involved "in some type of weather incident" Thursday.

