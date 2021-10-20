Beshear unveils new highway signs highlighting Kentucky's HBCUs

The signs recognizing Kentucky State and Simmons College of Kentucky as the state's two Historically Black Colleges and Universities will be installed this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials gathered at Simmons College of Kentucky in Louisville Wednesday as Governor Andy Beshear announced new roadside signs to recognize the commonwealth’s two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Beshear said contractors will begin work to install five signs on two Kentucky interstates and a Jefferson County street.

“Louisville and Frankfort are home to the state’s only HBCUs, and these signs will elevate awareness to Kentuckians and travelers alike of the historic significance these higher learning institutions have played in Kentucky’s history,” Gov. Beshear said. “These institutions, their missions and the people they serve are vital parts of Team Kentucky and crucially important as we build a better Kentucky for every family.”

"Historic Simmons College" signs honoring the college are expected to be installed facing both directions of I-65 near Exit 135. A third sign will be installed on St. Catherine Street before Seventh Street.

We celebrated the placement of the first highway signage recognizing @SCKY_1879 and @KyStateU as Historically Black Colleges and Universities. These institutions have enriched the lives of our people. I am committed to seeing HBCUs continue to thrive as we build a #BetterKy. pic.twitter.com/dlotvPID3K — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 20, 2021

“Louisville is blessed to have what only a few cities in America has, and that is a Historically Black College and University,” Simmons College of Kentucky President Dr. Kevin Cosby said. “While being only 3% of the colleges, HBCUs graduate almost 20% of Black baccalaureate degree recipients, 50% of all Black teachers and 75% of all Black doctors, dentists and attorneys in the United States."

Additionally, two “Kentucky State University” signs will be installed this Friday facing both directions of I-64 near Exits 53B and Exit 58, respectively. While KSU directional signage has been present on I-64, the new signage will identify the institution as a HBCU.

“We’re proud to display the names of these long-standing institutions on state signs to help visitors easily locate these campuses while giving a nod to one of the many reasons they are notable in Kentucky,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.